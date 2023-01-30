School: East High School

Student name: Madoc Wrobetz

Grade level: 12

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Carmen Wrobetz

Madoc Wrobetz, who is a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 30.

He was nominated by the selection committee because he is a conscientious student that undergoes rigorous course work. Wrobetz is a self-starter and has a great work ethic. He is planning to be an engineer and has taken courses related to engineering.

Scott Hayes, a technical education teacher at East, said, “Madoc is a hard-working student who is very eager to please. His attention to detail is second-to-none. He is all about turning in quality work because that is a direct reflection of him. He is very polite and enjoyable to talk to. I wish I had more students like him; he is a pleasure to work with.”

Wrobetz’s favorite teacher is Heather Tyrrell because she is a great teacher and he has learned a lot from her.