School: Carey Junior High School

Student name: Logan Goff

Grade level: 7

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Davy Goff and Lisa Goff

Logan Goff, who is a seventh grader at Carey Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 9.

He was nominated by the selection committee because he is polite in all his interactions such as holding doors, picking up trash and helping his peers. Goff is a friend to anyone who needs one. He works hard in his classes and always follows teachers’ instructions.

Goff’s interests are video games, programming and tinkering with electronics or anything mechanical. He can often be found with a book about astrophysics and space exploration.

Goff participates in all his classes and is a leader in demonstrating safe, respectful and responsible behavior.

His favorite teacher is Bailey Lanier, who helps him do well in English.