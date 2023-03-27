School: Johnson Junior High School

Student name: Zaidyn Pare

Grade level: 7

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Tiffany Pare

Zaidyn Pare, who is a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 27.

He was nominated by the selection committee because of his dedication towards his scholarship and his never-ending positive attitude. Pare cares for his peers and school, so he was selected to help the new principal in the coming school year. He has good grades and continues to improve every quarter.

Pare helps keep school grounds clean. He has a great sense of humor.

He is conscientious about his class performance and gives 110 percent every day. He won’t let other students get him down and refuses to be outworked. He hasn’t been tardy to class yet this year.

Pare loves art and the outdoors. He wants to be an elementary teacher when he grows up.

His favorite teacher is Robin Porter because she gives him good opportunities to serve the school and she is always kind.