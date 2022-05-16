School: Johnson Junior High

Student name: Evan Westervelt

Grade level: 8

Parents’ names: William and Amanda Westervelt

Evan Westervelt, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 16.

He was nominated by the selection committee for always lifting those around him up and being an exemplar model for others to follow.

“I greatly appreciate Evan's upbeat and positive attitude,” social studies teacher Joey Richert said. “He makes a wonderful role model for his peers as his is constantly kind, respectful and hardworking.”

Math teacher Lisa Harbeson states that Westervelt strives for excellence in his honors algebra class by knowing when to focus, helping others and making corrections to better his grade and understanding.

Along with taking honors courses, Westervelt maintains a 4.0 GPA, and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

“Evan is in my honors English class, and he is an enthusiastic and curious learner,” language arts teacher Rebecca Murray said.

According to the selection committee, as a member of the swim team, Westervelt swims around the clock as he begins his day lifting at 5 a.m., goes through a full day of school and then to practice right after.

In his spare time, Westervelt serves as a youth swim coach. He has also done community service at the Comea Shelter and always seeks to help others in need.

In the future, Westervelt wants to attend a trade school to become an electrician and simultaneously become a real estate agent.