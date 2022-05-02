School: McCormick Junior High

Student name: Maia Wiley

Grade level: 8

Parents’ names: Laurie and Joseph Wiley

Maia Wiley, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 2.

“Maia is an outstanding student,” language arts teacher Suzanne Szabo said. “She works hard to maintain top grades every quarter by going above and beyond in her assignments while balancing outside activities.”

According to the committee, Wiley’s academic strength is math as she is already taking a high school honors math course. She is a member of the schools’ track team and is a fourth year orchestra student.

“She is kind, responsible and respectful in class and uses class time wisely,” Spanish teacher Janet Stewart said. “She deserves recognition for being an upstanding citizen.”

Outside of school, Wiley enjoys playing the violin. She also likes to ride horses and participates in 4-H.

“She is one of the hardest workers and nicest students,” music teacher Leslie Fox said. “She is always on task, focused, listening to directions and meeting expectations.”

Wiley’s future goal is to be successful as she is still considering her options as she grows up.

“She has a very bright future before her,” committee members said. “We all know she is destined for amazing things.”