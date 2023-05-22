School: Central High School

Student name: Abigail Hoard

Grade level: 11

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Brad Hoard and Therese Hoard

Abigail Hoard, who is an 11th grade student at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 22.

She was nominated by the selection committee for being kind to students in all grades and in all areas. She is an excellent role model and has genuine heart toward others.

Hoard is very involved in the National Honors Society, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA and DECA.

She loves to show sheep and ride horses.

Her favorite teacher is Thomas Cress because he is supportive, funny and easy to talk to.