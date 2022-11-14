School: Carey Junior High School

Student name: Makaila Merriam

Grade level: 8

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Mark Merriam and Jennifer Merriam

Makaila Merriam, who is an eighth grader at Carey Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 14.

She was nominated by the selection committee because she works hard and does her best in all aspects of school. Merriam’s character is outstanding as she always goes out of her way to help students and staff.

She has a 4.0 GPA and is interested in theater, art, diving and playing the violin.

According to the selection committee, Merriam’s attitude is always positive and represents the best of Carey Junior High School.

Her favorite teacher is RaeAnn Merry, whom she sees as an effective and caring math teacher.