School: McCormick Junior High School

Student name: Makenzy Creel

Grade level: 8

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Jason Creel and Tiffany Hayes

Makenzy, who is an eighth grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 10.

She was nominated by the selection committee for being a great student in and out of the classroom. She maintains excellent grades, has received a citizenship award and is always willing to help others. Creel also represents McCormick in extra-curricular activities such as athletics. She is an example of positivity for her peers.

Creel enjoys watching the latest action movies, listening to her favorite songs, spending time with family and friends, and playing volleyball. Her mother inspires her because of her military service and because she makes a positive impact on our country. Her career goal is to become a pediatric surgeon.

Her favorite teacher is Phil Bennett because he is a great teacher in the classroom, and she thinks “he is the best basketball coach ever.”