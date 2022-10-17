School: East High School

Student name: Dakota Angeloe

Grade level: 12

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Dawn Angeloe

Dakota Angeloe, who is a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 17.

He was nominated by the selection committee for working hard academically. He has been involved in Air Force Junior ROTC for four years building leadership skills and is a team member of AFJROTC’s model rocketry program. He also has excellent skills in woodshop class.

ROTC Instructor Col. Christopher Johnson said, “Dakota is great young man who always works hard to wear the uniform with pride in ROTC and is always eager to learn new things.”

Angeloe serves as a teachers’ assistant in Career Counselor Aimee Steil’s office.

“He takes on each task with a genuine good nature and is positive in all his interactions with peers and adults,” Steil said.

Angeloe’s dream was to enlist in the military but due to a medical condition he is disqualified. However, he remains positive and plans to pursue a career in carpentry.

His favorite teacher is Peter Berg because he makes history fun and easy to learn. His class is engaging and full of fun activities.