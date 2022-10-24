School: Johnson Junior High School

Student name: Tremel Ray

Grade level: 8

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Shatra Presbury

Tremel Ray, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 24.

He was nominated by the selection committee for his growth over the past year and to celebrate the fantastic student he has become. He is dedicated to the motto of “1% better every day,” which helped get him where he is today.

Ray loves and cares for his brother, four sisters and his mother. He dedicates this award to his mother for her continued coaching, guidance, motivation, and sheer determination.

Ray has played basketball since he was 3. After high school, he wants to continue to play basketball and has dreamed of playing for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ray’s favorite teacher is Dashay Hunt because he checks on him every day and motivates him to not give up and keep going.