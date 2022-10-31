School: Central High School

Student name: Jose Escobedo

Grade level: 12

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Fernando and Millie Escobedo

Jose Escobedo, who is a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31.

He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard-worker and being able to manage and prioritize his time. He has many good qualities such as being kind, helpful and polite.

According to the selection committee, Escobedo has positive energy and is quick to advocate for himself. He is well-prepared, engaged and has good morals and values along with a lot of respect for himself and peers.

Escobedo is involved in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. He moved to Cheyenne from Jackson, Wyoming, nine months ago.

His favorite teacher is Max Vega-Rodriguez because he is nice, flexible, helpful and makes learning fun.