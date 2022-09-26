School: Carey Junior High School

Student name: Achyut Ramesh

Grade level: 8

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Chennasamudiram and Geetha Ramesh

Achyut Ramesh, who is an eighth grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 26.

He was nominated by the selection committee for his strong work ethic, exceptional grades and positivity throughout the classroom. Committee members described Ramesh as very compassionate and always lending a helping hand to his peers.

“His teachers describe him as the glue in the classroom, unifying his peers,” Carey Principal Derek Nissen said.

Ramesh likes to participate in the Special Olympics. He also enjoys bowling and is a very talented artist.

His favorite teacher is Tifaney Jenkins because he loves going to art class.