School: Central High School

Student name: Alanah Sparks

Grade level: 11

Parents’ names: Deandre & Jacqueline Sparks

Alanah Sparks, who is a junior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 14.

She was nominated by the selection committee for her involvement in school and her commitment to academics.

“She is also a positive contributor to the Central High community,” Principal Fred George said.

Sparks holds a weighted GPA of 3.81 as she is enrolled in both Advanced Placement and advanced World Language classes.

She is the co-founder and an active member of Central High’s Young Black Scholars and a member of the indoor track team.

During her free time, Sparks likes to spend time with her family. As a military dependent, Sparks appreciates the support her family provides one another.

In the future, Sparks plans on attending college where she hopes to major in forensic science or criminal justice. Her future career goal is to serve as a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) profiler.

This summer Sparks will be traveling to Washington D.C. where she will intern with a professional forensic scientist.