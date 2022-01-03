School: South High School

Student name: Sean Emery

Grade level: 12

Parents’ names: James and Tamara Emery

South High senior Sean Emery has been named the Jan. 3 Student of the Week.

He was nominated by the selection committee for excelling academically, maintaining a weighted 4.0 GPA and taking multiple honor’s and Advanced Placement courses.

According to the committee, Emery is a quiet, hardworking student who is always willing to help his fellow classmates, teachers and parents. He uses his 3-D printing skills to help teachers with projects for their classrooms.

“He is an excellent math student,” the committee said. “He works hard to understand the materials and has grown during his time at South into a role model for his peers.”

Emery enjoys robotics, math and science. He is a member of SkillsUSA, Robotics Club and the AVID program at South High. As a member of SkillsUSA he has lettered in robotics.

“Sean has competed in robotics every year and continues to prove to be a leader,” said South High engineering and drafting teacher Christopher Lindt. “Last year, he was a state champion in First Tech Robotics Club. He is always trying something new with his 3-D printer at home. I can honestly say that anything Sean is going to do, he is going to give 110%.”