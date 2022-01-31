School: East High School

Student name: Connor Parks

Grade level: 12

Parents’ names: Loren and Tracy Parks

East High senior Connor Parks has been named the Jan. 31 Student of the Week.

He was nominated by the selection committee for being a powerful self-advocate, an extremely kind young man and for his positivity.

According to the committee, Parks is an excellent student and takes courses that will support him in his future goals.

Parks is an active member of the East High community and participates in cross country and indoor track.

“Connor always has a smile on his face and a friendly greeting,” selection committee members said. “He is a shining example of kindness in the East High culture.”

Parks plans to attend Laramie County Community College after graduation as he hopes to major in exercise science to become a personal trainer.

“Connor is a dedicated and trustworthy student,” East High teacher Mrs. Dundon said. “He is a team player and is always ready to uplift those around him. Connor rocks!”