School: Triumph High School

Student name: Beau Austin

Grade level: 12

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Tim Austin

Beau Austin, who is a senior at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 3.

He was nominated by the selection committee for his diligence, self-direction, and hard work in the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student at Triumph High School.

“He has an advanced emotional maturity that, when coupled with his intelligence, allows him to navigate successfully through his coursework,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said.

According to the selection committee, Austin is always willing to help classmates with advice or by giving out food when they are in need. He has a positive attitude and a belief that he will improve. According to Lake, this has led to a tremendous amount of growth.

His favorite teacher is Tim Freymuth because he helped allow and encourage Austin to develop his current mindset and instill hope for the future.