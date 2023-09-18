School: South High

Student name: Keely Henderson

Grade level: 11th

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Mark Henderson and Deborah Henderson

Keely Henderson, who is an 11th grade student at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 18.

Henderson was nominated by the selection committee for her academic achievements and extracurricular involvement not only at South High but with the community.

She has taken AP classes at South High and several college level courses at Laramie County Community College, aspiring to obtain her associate degree by the time she graduates high school.

She is an active member of South’s National Honor Society and in her spare time she enjoys volunteering at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens all while maintaining a 4.4 GPA.

Henderson is South High’s Swim Team captain and a member of the CCA Swim Club.

Her honorable, enthusiastic, responsible, and determined characteristics make her a role model for her peers.

As described by the selection committee, Henderson is a ray of sunshine that can brighten anyone’s day with her presence.

Her favorite teacher is Ms. Zuber because she is a compassionate teacher and made AP Psychology fun and enjoyable during Henderson’s 2022-2023 school year.