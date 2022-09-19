School: South High School

Student name: Aiden Weber

Grade level: 12

Parents’ names: Roberta and Justin Weber

Aiden Weber, who is a senior at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 19.

He was nominated by the selection committee for his team building and peer mentorship.

“His teachers describe him as hard working, helpful, and a positive member of the HERD,” South Assistant Principal Kerri Gentry said.

According to the selection committee, anytime he has the chance to help a teacher or classmate, Weber is the first to volunteer. He also works closely with teachers to understand class content.

Academically, Weber has participated in SkillsUSA robotics for the last three years. In 2022, he was a State Qualifier and placed 2nd, which earned him a spot to go to nationals.

His SkillsUSA coach described him as a very dedicated member, peer leader and mentor.

As an athlete, Weber has played football for the last four years and wrestled for three years. Due to an ACL injury, he may be unable to participate in wrestling matches this year.

"This summer he coordinated, planned and guided the Little Junior Bison Football Camp, where he taught young aspiring football players in the community that not only is playing football fun, but being a Bison someday is the best way to grow as a student and athlete," Gentry said.

His coaches described him as a lighthearted, supportive, and positive leader who pushes through adversity.

Weber is not only an excellent student but has also been a South High employee for the last three years as a student sweeper.

After graduation, he plans on attending college to play football and receive a degree in sports medicine.