Behavioral & Social Sciences Eisley Cuppy – 5th Grade Henderson – 1st Place - Jellybean Junky

Ada Cox – 7th Grade McCormick – 1st Place and Best of Show – Short-Term Memory Accuracy Is Not Affected by Ambient Noise

Gabe Nave – 6th Grade Henderson – 2nd Place - Does Color Affect Taste?

Biochemistry Rilynne Rutar – 5th Grade St Marys’ – 1st Place – Dental Defense Domenic DiSenso – 5th Grade St. Marys’ – 2nd Place - The Monster Withing Tatum Ernste – 5th Grade Prairie Wind – 3rd Place - Magnetic Slime Instead of Surgery

Cellular & Molecular Biology MJ Brennan – 6th Grade Baggs – Honorable Mention - 5 Second Rule!

Chemistry Paisley Denker – 4th Grade Gilchrist – 1st Place – Chemistry of Cookies

Earth and Environmental Sciences Mia Houdek – 5th Grade Gilchrist - 1st Place (tie) - Orbees in Different types of Liquids

Jacob Gilbert – 5th Grade Gilchrist - 1st Place (tie) – Water Tension with Paper Ethan Frint – 5th Grade Pioneer Park – 2nd Place - Evaporation Station Eli Schultze – 6th Grade Henderson – Honorable Mention - The Water Cycle, But Is It Clean

Embedded Systems Daniyal Khan – 5th Grade Hobbs – 1st Place – Walking Aid for The Visuality Impaired Zara Khan – 7th Grade McCormick - Honorable Mention - Medicine Alert System

Materials Science Layla Lowe – 4th Grade Hobbs – 1st Place - What Glue Works Best on Paper Paige Bartow – 4th Grade Henderson – 2nd Place - The Beauty within the Skin Kimberlee Sorenson – 4th Grade Baggs – Honorable Mention - What Skittles React to

Mia Pearlman – 5th Grade Pioneer Park – 1st Place - Gains over Stains Brady Hannes – 5th Grade Jessup – 2nd Place - Long Lasting Gum! Or is it? Carson Conder – 5th Grade Prairie Wind – 3rd Place - Swing Batter, Batter

Lily Hughes Kisicki – 6th Grade Pioneer Park – 1st Place - What Chemicals Change the Boiling Point of Water

Kassidy Heilig – 6th Grade Hobbs – Honorable Mention - Most Effective Handmake Water Filter

Physics and Astronomy Finn Olsen – 4th Grade Pioneer Park – 1st Place – How Does the Viscosity of Different Liquids Affect Heat Transfer When Blended

Michael Etchepare – 6th Grade Prairie Wind - 1st Place - Don't Shoot Your Eye Out

Aiden Mulhern – 6th Grade Gilchrist – 2nd Place - Swept v. Un-Swept

Eden Olsen – 6th Grade St. Marys’ – 3rd Place - Harp's Buddy: String and Sound

Ezra Steele – 6th Grade St. Marys’ – Honorable Mention - Swing Low Sweet Pendulum

Plant Sciences Eva Mulhern– 4th Grade Gilchrist – 1st Place - Science in the Garden

Blake Trautwein – 4th Grade Pioneer Park – 2nd Place - How Does Soil Affect How Plants Grow

Waylen Lundy - 4th Grade Henderson – 3rd Place (tie) - Which Rots First?

Sam Isaacson – 4th Grade Henderson – 3rd Place (tie) - How Does Light Affect Mushrooms

Felicity Cox – 5th Grade Prairie Wind – 1st Place - Sunflowers are Bigger if Watered with Coffee

Kaden Kean – 5th Grade St. Marys’ – 2nd Place - To Grow or Not to Grow

Natalie Loomis – 5th Grade Baggs - 3rd Place and Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society - Salt Water Mayhem

Aiden Knott – 6th Grade Hobbs – 1st Place - Pea Plant Project

Karrington Anderson – 6th Grade Hobbs – Honorable Mention - The DNA of a Strawberry

Special Awards – this year were: Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society -

Board of Public Utilities – Many awarded for water projects in all grades