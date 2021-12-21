Automated System Will Improve Centers Registration, Scheduling, and Reporting Capabilities

An exciting change is coming to the Laramie County Senior Activity Center, starting in February 2022. The center will launch a new automated check-in system that all visitors and volunteers will use upon entering the building. The system is called MySeniorCenter.

Designed specifically for senior centers, the system is keytag based, meaning visitors can simply swipe their keytag across a digital scanner to check in. An easy-to-navigate touchscreen will also allow them to quickly register for activities of their choosing.

Three Major Benefits

According to Erin LeBlanc, Director of Laramie County Senior Activity Center, this advanced functionality will improve the center's performance in three key areas: registration, scheduling, and reporting.

"For starters, it's a vastly more efficient accountability tool," said LeBlanc. "We currently have several hundred people coming in and out of our door each month, and they all need to be registered for each activity/event they participate. Right now, our sign-in process is using paper and pencils, but soon we can track them by computer."

The automated check-in system will also provide the center with detailed demographic information on the people using its services. This will help the center with the scheduling and reporting of activities. Emphasis on scheduling, when they begin the movement to the newly built senior center in the next 2-3 years.

"By telling us the ages, backgrounds, and even the economic status of our visitors, MySeniorCenter will help us schedule-and fund-activities that are more in line with their preferences," explained the Director. "It's all about serving our people better."

Other organizations using a similar keytag and touchscreen system include the YMCA and other senior centers around the state.