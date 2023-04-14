Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, April 14

Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Peaches

Saturday, April 15

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Chips, Tomato Soup, Pineapples, Crackers

Sunday, April 16

Sloppy Joe, Cheese Sticks, Fries, Pears

Monday, April 17

Roast Pork, Mashed Potato, Mixed Veggies, Pears

Tuesday, April 18

BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Salad, Mixed Fruit

Wednesday, April 19

Fish, French Fries, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding

Thursday, April 20

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup, Apple

Friday, April 21

Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Pears

