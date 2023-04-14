The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 14
Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Peaches
Saturday, April 15
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Chips, Tomato Soup, Pineapples, Crackers
Sunday, April 16
Sloppy Joe, Cheese Sticks, Fries, Pears
Monday, April 17
Roast Pork, Mashed Potato, Mixed Veggies, Pears
Tuesday, April 18
BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Salad, Mixed Fruit
Wednesday, April 19
Fish, French Fries, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding
Thursday, April 20
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup, Apple
Friday, April 21
Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Pears