The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding a town meeting in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, on March 27, 2023.

The intent of this meeting is to inform the local public and landowners about upcoming real estate acquisitions planned in their areas.

The Air Force has determined the locations for the initial temporary construction easements and new permanent easements for utility corridors and tower sites needed for the proposed Sentinel Program tentatively breaking ground in late 2023 or early 2024.

The town meeting is scheduled for Mar. 27, 2023, in the Pine Bluffs Community Center, Laramie County, Wyoming.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, the Air Force will set up stations to explain the real estate acquisition timeline and process.

Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions landowners may have about the property needed for the Sentinel Program.

The Air Force is modernizing existing Minuteman III systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure at F.E.

Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.

For additional information please contact Sentinel Hotline at 307-773-3400 or email afgsc.sentinel.hotline@us.af.mil.