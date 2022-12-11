The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team remained perfect at home and set a new mark for consecutive wins in a row as they won their seventh straight 81-27 over the Colorado State University Club team on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (11-3) didn’t mess around at the start and set the tone early with a 19-0 run that extended into the second quarter that was paced by their defense.

The run lost its momentum after a quick burst from CSU and the Rams closed out the quarter by outscoring the Golden Eagles 17-8 to keep the game at just a 27-17 affair going into the second half and sophomore Halle Hester said they knew they needed to bring more energy to the court.

“Coach told us just to pick it up and play with passion and do what we had to do. We can’t play down to the level of our competitors. We have to rise up to the occasion as best we can,” Hester said.

The halftime mood changed immediately when Laramie County amped up their defensive intensity using a full court press to outscore CSU 25-3 in the third quarter and added another 29 points in the fourth, holding the Rams to just 10 second half points on the way to the convincing win.

“The second half was much better than the first half because the ball moved from hand-to-hand,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “There was more flow. Instead of trying to create your own shot, and when you see that it’s easier to get everybody involved.”

LCCC was led in scoring by Hester, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

Five Golden Eagles were in double figures, with Lylah Spring adding 14, Jamy de Kock 13, and a pair of ten-point games from Michala Bork and Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi.

“I think it shows how we can work as a team,” Hester said of the shared scoring. “The fact that we can have that many spread out points, it just shows we have a lot of team chemistry.”

The defensive effort was evident in the number of steals from LCCC, forcing 48 turnovers and picking up 25 steals as a team. Every member of the roster who played picked up a theft as well, led by six from de Kock.

The Golden Eagles will be back on the court on Saturday at 1:00 pm when they host the Colorado Ballers at Storey Gymnasium, and McWilliams said she is hoping the lesson from the second quarter of Friday night’s game carries over.

“You have to respect whoever is on the other side. It doesn’t matter how good or bad you think a team is, you have to come out and be ready to play at a high level, and that’s what it is about for us.”

Tickets for the game are available online at www.golccc.com/tickets or can be purchased at the door.