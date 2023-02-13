The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has announced plans to increase the number of deputies available in Laramie County schools. The program began last week, and the Sheriff's Office released an update about it.
We implemented a goal to require all deputies to engage our schools. The number of visits will increase in following weeks as more deputies complete training, but we wanted to bring to your attention; this is the first time we had a presence in every County school in both districts within the first week of our goal. Our kids are important to us. One team, always ready to help!