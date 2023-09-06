THE SHERIFF IS FORMING A POSSE!
The Sheriff will host an open house to answer questions for those interested in serving on a uniformed volunteer posse on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 5:30pm at the Sheriff’s Office, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
We are looking for volunteers who will help with the following duties: patrol shopping centers during the holiday season, VIN checks, Project Lifesaver, and search and rescue.
Pictured is Jonathan, our first member of the Air Posse, who’s first patrol was on Labor Day.
Minimum requirements; age 18, GED or graduate, valid driver’s license, No felonies, and a good driving record (horses not necessary).
Be part of something great as we form this team from the ground up!