On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick.

Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981.

In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff.

Sheriff Glick has served as sheriff for five consecutive terms.

While serving the citizens of Laramie County, Sheriff Glick earned the respect of many Law Enforcement professionals around the country.

In 2007, Sheriff Glick was elected President of the Wyoming Sheriff's Association.

In 2011, Sheriff Glick was selected as "Sheriff of the Year" by the Western States Sheriffs' Association.

During the year 2012-2013 Sheriff Glick held the office of President for the Wyoming Sheriffs' and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) Association.

In 2015-2016 Sheriff Glick was elected President of the National Sheriff’s Association and at the same time was elected President of the Western States Sheriff’s Association.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Sheriff Glick for his dedication to the Law Enforcement profession, the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Laramie County.

We wish you well in your future endeavors.