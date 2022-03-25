We are excited to offer the OffenderWatch App for Laramie County.
This free app can give you access to the Sex Offender Registry faster than using the website, and has several features including a geo-fence for your location which will immediately tell you which registered offenders living within approximately 1000 feet of your current location.
You can also add family members with step by step instructions and see their locations and monitor their activities.
There is a contact page for questions regarding the Sex Offender Registry and the contact person to call or email and an emergency button to dial 911.
A search of the registry database by name or address can also be done through the app.
You can download the OffenderWatch App following this link:
You do have to set up an account and register, but all information is kept confidential.
If you have any questions on the OffenderWatch App or the Laramie County Sex Offender Registry, please contact Cecilia Toomey at 307-633-4733 or email her at Cecilia.Toomey@laramiecountywy.gov.