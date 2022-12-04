The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team got off to a quick start in their game on the road with North Platte Community College and used a huge third quarter to put the Knights to bed in an 83-66 win to move to 10-3 on the year.

The Golden Eagles greeted the Knights to a 9-3 run through the first six minutes of the opening quarter to establish the early lead on the road. North Platte rallied back to close the game to just two points at the quarter break and make it 18-16 going to the second.

A 7-2 run was the LCCC greeting to the Knights in the second quarter to push the lead to 25-18 for the Golden Eagles as they ramped up the defensive pressure opening the half. A run by NPCC cut the lead back to just two out of the media timeout but timely free throws helped build the lead back to 34-29 at the half.

LCCC survived another run out of the break by the Knights and after the lead was cut to just two, the Golden Eagles exploded on a 10-2 run of their own to make the lead double digits for the first time with five minutes to go in the third.

The offensive explosion gave Laramie County a 25-point quarter and an 18-point lead at 59-44 going into the fourth and that was more than enough for them to cruise in the fourth quarter to a 17-point win by adding another 24-point quarter in the fourth.

“The second half we tried to pay more attention to our game goals,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “I think in the first half (North Platte) was pretty much able to do what they wanted to do and play their game and our defense didn’t really punish them at all. In the second half we were able to stop them from getting to the basket more often.

The team was led by Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi with 24 points in the game to go with seven rebounds. Lylah Spring was 7-9 for the game from the field for 16 points and Jamy de Kock again hit double digits with 13.

LCCC outrebounded North Platte 36-25 in the game and once again was hot from beyond the arc, shooting 43.8 percent from deep, which was combined with 84.6 percent from the free throw line.

“It’s always been a part of what we do, I just feel like now, the shot selection is a little bit better and it’s spread around a little bit more and we’re getting more quality looks,” McWilliams said of the strong performance from beyond the arc.

The win is the sixth in a row for the Laramie County women, who tie a school record with the mark, and McWilliams said she is proud of what this team has accomplished.

“I’m super excited for them,” she said. “The way they have banded together and been resilient. It’s great to go down in the record books to tie the win streak, but at the same time I’m encouraging them to write their own story. Continue to defy the odds. The games are just going to get bigger and harder but as long as they are willing to step up to the challenge there’s no limit on what this team can accomplish.”

Laramie County will be back at home on Friday, December 9th when they host the Colorado State University club team at 6:00 pm at Storey Gymnasium in Cheyenne. They will pair that with a 1:00 pm game on Saturday, December 10th against the Colorado Ballers.

Tickets for the games are available at www.golccc.com/tickets.