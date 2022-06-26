Voters can preview sample ballots for Aug. 16 Primary Election on the County Clerk’s website using their computers, tablets or smartphones. Ballots can be accessed from https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or entering the URL: https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs .
After following the website link, a voter enters their residence address and the three types of Primary Election ballots—Democratic, Republican and Nonpartisan --appear under Election Districts and Sample Ballots. Voters will receive the ballot matching their voter registration party affiliation. To change parties, voters need to update their registration at the Clerk’s office 14 days prior to the election or at the time of early or Election Day voting.
For questions on elections in Laramie County, visit the Clerk’s website or call (307) 633-4242.
