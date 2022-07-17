Early and absentee voting for the August Primary election started on 1 July, with a record 161 voters turning out to cast their ballots on the first day.

After 10 days of early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, more than 1400 voters had cast their ballots as of July 15.

Nearly 460 voters have returned their absentee mail ballots to the Clerk’s office where they will be secured until Primary Election Day (Aug. 16). The Clerk’s office has mailed out just over 2500 absentee ballots to voters requesting them.

Early voting continues in the Atrium through Aug. 15, Mon. through Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no early voting on county holidays, including Cheyenne Day (Weds., July 27).

Voter ID Required: Voters are reminded to bring their driver’s license, Wyoming ID, Wyoming student ID, military card, or other accepted government-issued identification in order to vote.

New residents of Laramie County who are not yet registered to vote may do so in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. Wyoming has “same day” registration for those who want to register and vote at the same time.

Laramie County has a total of 45,639 registered voters as of July 15.

For more information on Laramie County elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ .