Due to staffing shortages, the Laramie County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office is now open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be closed every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Laramie County WIC is located at 421 East 17th St., Cheyenne.
WIC offers benefits to income-eligible women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who recently had a baby and to families with children under the age of five.
WIC nutritionists and nurses provide participants with supplemental food, nutrition education and breastfeeding support and help participants connect with community resources.
Laramie County WIC is funded by the Wyoming Department of Health and is operated by Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The local program also has a clinic on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
More information about Laramie County WIC is available by calling (307) 634-6180.
WIC is an equal opportunity provider.