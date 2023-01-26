The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team looked like they were in control of their game with Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday night but fell to a late charge 67-50 for their first home loss of the season.

The Golden Eagles went back and forth with WWCC in the first quarter and entered the second trailing by one 12-11.

The defense picked up for LCCC in the next ten minutes holding the Mustangs to just nine points and giving the Golden Eagles a comfortable lead of 28-21 going into the break.

Things continued to go well in the early second half and the Golden Eagles were able to use a 6-3 run in the first five minutes of the quarter to go up 36-24.

That was when the Mustangs would change their script and heat up from deep. Western Wyoming shot 7-13 from three and tying the game at 38 all going into the fourth quarter.

The wheels would really come off in the final quarter, where LCCC was outscored 29-12 enroute to the 67-50 loss at home for their first of the season at Storey Gym and their first loss in Region IX North play as well.

"I take the fault for this one. I though we just weren't prepared and the better team won tonight. I thought Western Wyoming played a solid game throughout and we never adjusted," Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said.

The Golden Eagles led the game in most catagories, with plus results in rebounds, turnovers, and assists, but it was a cold night shooting, going just 4-22 from three and only shooting 29.3 percent from the field for the game.

"It was self-inflicted wounds," McWilliams said. "We knew they would pressure us a little bit and once you continuously miss easy shots, you start to get down on yourself and I think that's what happened to us down the stretch."

Monique Marcetic-Voatangi led the scoring with 13 and was the only Golden Eagle in double figures. Lylah Spring was the leading rebounder with seven and Michala Bork finished with a team high four assists.

Laramie County gets back into action when they host #21 Casper College on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.golccc.com.