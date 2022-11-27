The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team picked up a hard fought 65-59 win over Colorado Northwest Community College at home on Saturday night to remain a perfect 5-0 on their home court and move to 7-3 on the year.

The opening quarter saw the Golden Eagles get off to a fast start, building a 13-8 lead, but a 7-0 run from the Spartans would give them momentum and the lead heading into the quarter break.

After the chance to talk to her team, Head Coach Ayana McWilliams squad came out with a renewed energy on the offensive and defensive end.

“It’s always about the defensive side of the ball. We’d like for it to create offensive opportunities but today we knew we just had to be big. We were down in number but not down in heart obviously.

Laramie County held Colorado Northwest scoreless through nearly seven minutes of the second quarter while going on a 15-0 run to take control of the game. The Spartans only managed 10 points to LCCC’s 19 and the score at the half was 32-25.

Colorado Northwest came out strong in the second half and was able to cut the LCCC lead to just three after the third quarter, and eventually were able to claim the lead again with just over two minutes remaining at 57-56.

Another two points had the Golden Eagles down by three going into the final minute, but the team stood strong again on defense and went on a 9-0 run to close out the game highlighted by a three pointer from Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi to extend the regained lead to 63-59 with just 14 seconds remaining.

“Any time you can get a win it’s always exciting, but any time you can protect your home court that’s even better,” Williams said.

“It feels good, but I think the team played a really big part,” Marcetic-Vaotangi said. “The energy really helped me and having a good positive vibe all game, even on court, really helped.”

Lylah Spring and Marcetic-Vaotangi were the focal points for the Golden Eagles all night long. The Australian pair both picked up double-doubles, led by Spring’s 24-point, 12 rebound effort and followed closely by Marcetic-Vaotangi’s 20-point, 11 rebound performance.

A lot of points for both came inside, and Spring said that movement helps to open up space for the offense to get to the hoop.

“The main goal is to get it inside and get some movement and if it collapses on me, kick it back out to shooters,” she said. “The girls just did a really good job of finding us inside tonight.”

Jamy de Kock led the Golden Eagles in assists with five on the night and Spring added another five blocks for a career high in that stat.

“I feel like every kid that got on the court gave us what they had,” said McWilliams, who was playing on a short bench with only ten players available for the game. “But the performance from (Spring and Marcetic-Vaotangi) was super consistent. That’s the kind of ability level that they have and hopefully we can build on that.”

The Golden Eagles did struggle with turnovers in the opening quarter, but their defense managed seven steals and the held the Spartans to just 19 percent shooting from the field in the first half and only 27 percent for the game for the game while shooting 37 percent themselves.

LCCC was able to fight through a tough shooting night from three in the second half with on two of 11 going down, but they never lost faith in their shooters even late.

Laramie County will be off on Sunday before closing out their Thanksgiving Classic action against Lamar Community College on Monday night at 6:00 pm at Storey Gymnasium.

Colorado Northwest will face Lamar on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm. Attendance is free for that game.