Horst Will Be Honored Friday At A Banquet in Casper

Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14.

Horst was one of three finalists for the Andrus Award in Wyoming. Last week, AARP Wyoming placed videos of Horst and fellow nominees, Ed Strader of Cheyenne, and Sheridan’s Wayne Schatz and asked its social media fans to vote for a winner by liking, commenting, or sharing those videos. Horst garnered over 100 more votes than the second place vote-getter en route to the win.

The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the Award.

The Winner

Bernadette. “Bernie” Horst is a familiar face around Albany County, volunteering at the Eppson Center for Seniors, The Albany County Library, The Wyoming Women’s Club; the Laramie Plains Museum and Wyoming Women’s History Museum.

Horst is perhaps best known for her work at the Eppson Center, where she has served on the board of directors for six years. Since leaving the board, Horst remains active at the Eppson Center where she volunteers to update the grounds of the center by doing landscaping tasks such as mowing grass, trimming bushes and watering flowers that rotate by the season. Each month, Horst decorates the centers of tables in the Eppson Center Dining Room with novelties according to a monthly theme. For ten years, Horst has been a member of the Home Delivered Meals, a program of the Eppson Center. In the HDM program, volunteers deliver warm meals to those who are homebound or not able to cook for themselves.

The University of Wyoming’s St. Paul Newman’s Center benefits from Horst’s efforts as she bakes snacks for students as they study for finals, contributes desserts for some Sunday night dinners St. Newman’s hosts for students and as a member of the Martha and Mary women's group and their events.

As a member of the Laramie Women’s Club, she volunteers for the LWC activities that fundraise to earn money for nonprofits in the city of Laramie. In her PEO Chapter, Horst is part of a committee that writes applications for students who are in need of financial support to continue their education.

That isn’t the end of Horst’s work in the community. She also volunteers at the Albany County Library by being a member of the Friends of the Library. She organizes donated used books and periodicals for sale to library patrons in a section of the library called the Book Nook. Money earned from the sale of donated books goes directly to the library for needed supplies. If needed Horst helps with the distribution of used books to a free clinic and Albany County public health office.

Once a week, Horst is a docent at the Wyoming Women’s History House offering presentations on when and how women in Wyoming gained the right to vote. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Laramie Plains Museum which oversees the management of the Ivinson Home and its various departments and employees.