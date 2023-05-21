On May 16th, 2023, at the Wyoming State Capitol building, a Law Enforcement Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held. Retired Teton County Sheriff Bob Zimmer and Retired Fremont County Sheriff Jack “Skip” Hornecker received the honor of being inducted into the Wyoming Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.
Sheriff Zimmer started his Law Enforcement career in 1968 working for the Glendale Police Department in California. In 1974, Zimmer moved to Wyoming and went to work for the Jackson Hole Police Department, where he served until 1999. Zimmer became the Teton County Sheriff in 1999 and held that office until 2009. Zimmer had over 40 years of distinguished service in Law Enforcement.
Sheriff Zimmer accrued a lengthy list of accolades during his 40 year career. To mention a few, he served as the President of the Wyoming Sheriff’s Association, helped establish a statewide law enforcement retirement and dedicated time each year during the legislative sessions. His efforts with the legislative sessions were instrumental in helping enhance the penalties for domestic violence laws in Wyoming.
Sheriff Hornecker began his Law Enforcement career as a part time Detention Officer. He worked his way up through the ranks and was elected Sheriff of Fremont County in 2003. Where he served as Sheriff until 2018. Hornecker had 34 years dedicated service in Law Enforcement.
During his career, Sheriff Hornecker served as President of the Wyoming Sheriff’s Association and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. He was appointed to the Wyoming Board of Coroners, Wyoming Search and Rescue Council, Wyoming Security Commission and the Wyoming Gang Task Force Unit. Hornecker was also a staff instructor for the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and one of the first DARE officers in Wyoming.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Bob Zimmer and Jack “Skip” Hornecker on their accomplishments and thank them for their service to the citizens of Wyoming.