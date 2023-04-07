A ribbon cutting and open house for the Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center, marking the beginning of an era at Laramie County Community College and southeast Wyoming, is set for April 14.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center, or AMMC, will serve as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s current manufacturing industry. It also will offer a location for the current workforce to receive training, a need not previously being met in the region.
Dave Curry, LCCC’s AMMC director, said this training will not only lead to well-paying jobs, but to careers that will allow people who are from Wyoming to work, live and stay in the Cowboy State.
Ideally situated for distribution at the intersection of interstates 25 and 80 and just north of the Colorado Front Range, Laramie County has long been an area of interest for business owners. However, many have passed on building a business in Laramie County because it could not meet their workforce needs. The AMMC could be a significant factor in making it possible for more enterprises to choose Laramie County.
“The AMMC is designed to always benefit our students, industry and community,” Curry said. “As more manufacturing companies look to relocate to southeastern Wyoming, the AMMC can be offered as a tour location by our local economic development representatives to showcase our training capabilities to let them see that Wyoming is ready to train their workforce.”
Industry leaders have helped spearhead the initiative to open the AMMC, and believe it will be a game-changing development for the region.
“This is an amazing investment for the region’s economic development and diversification,” said Brian Gross, Alliance Brew Gear owner and AMMC advisory committee co-chair. “This will keep more of our young people in Wyoming while earning a living wage. It will allow the underemployed to gain skills and move up the economic ladder.”
The facility is an example of what it means to invest in the community, said Jack McIntyre, Cheyenne LEADS business retention and development director.
“It shows just what can be achieved when taxpayers, industry partners and leaders from higher education come together with an idea to further propel their region’s offerings to new heights,” McIntyre said.
The public-private efforts to make the AMMC a reality are a remarkable achievement that will lift individuals and enterprises to new heights, LCCC President Joe Schaffer said.
“Thanks to the partnerships between LCCC and industry leaders, this grand opening is only the beginning of a project that will provide numerous opportunities for students, and additionally will open the door of opportunity for businesses and industry partners,” he said.
The AMMC is housed in a renovated 14,200-square-feet space on campus. The college will offer both credit and non-credit programming leading to skill development, industry certifications and college credentials. Specific skills taught include safety, lean manufacturing, mill and lathe operations, 3D modeling, robotics and more. A ZSpace is available for training in virtual and augmented reality. Additionally, the center will offer a Concept Forge, or fabrication lab, to enable new entrepreneurs the ability to prototype their product ideas. The Concept Forge will include 3D printers, sewing machines, laser cutters, Glowforge, a sublimation printer, soldering stations, cutting tools and more. Funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Wyoming Innovation Partnership make the entrepreneurial space possible.
The AMMC was made possible by $3.04 million in funding approved by the 6th penny election, as well as a generous $2.3 million equipment grant from the Economic Development Administration.
The AMMC ribbon cutting and remarks from dignitaries are set for 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Facility tours and equipment demonstrations are set for 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Visit lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing to find out the latest on the AMMC.