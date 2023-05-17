Laramie County Community College has selected their 2023 Hall of Fame class which will include seven individuals and one team. The third class LCCC Athletics Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on August 26th on the LCCC Campus.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will feature the 2005 women’s soccer team, the first team in program history to advance to the NJCAA National Championships, finishing in third place which is still tied for the best finish in school history.

Individuals entering the Hall of Fame include Jamie Freel, Jemma House, DeShon Portley, Jessica Salvi, and Emi Yamamoto, along with supporter Joe Vonseggern.

“We are excited about our third Hall of Fame class. This is truly an exciting time for LCCC athletics, and we look forward to celebrating the Hall of Fame class. We believe it is important to honor the individuals, teams, and contributors, that have helped to grow and establish our athletic program and look forward to seeing this event and recognition grow each year,” LCCC Athletic Director Mark Puev said.

Jamie Freel was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2022 as a member of the 1991 and 1992 National Championship men’s golf teams and is now being recognized as an individual. He is a two time All-American and in 1992 finished runner-up in the national championship as an individual.

Jemma House was a member of the 2015 and 2016 women’s soccer teams and was an All-American both years for the Golden Eagles. She is the top career and single season goal scorer in school history and was a two-time All American in 2015 and 2016. She moved on to play for the University of Wyoming before moving on to play professional soccer in Australia.

DeShon Portley, a member of the men’s basketball team from 2012 to 2014, brings a long list of accolades including leading the school record books in career free throw percentage and career free throws made. Portley was also an All-American Honorable Mention as a freshman and was named All-Region IX twice.

Jessica Salvi was a member of the 2005 team that gave Laramie County women’s soccer their inaugural trip to the national championships and was named an All-American goalkeeper that season. She holds the school record for the most saves in a season with 148 and is second in career saves with 201.

Emi Yamamoto was a member of the 2009 and 2010 women’s soccer teams and was one of the best all-around talents the school has seen. She came to LCCC after playing on the 2008 Japanese Olympic team and during her time as a Golden Eagle she was named Region IX Player of the Year twice while leading the 2010 team to a school record 19 wins.

Joe Vonseggern was instrumental in bringing athletics back to LCCC in 2003 and was the athletic director until 2006 when he retired. Vonseggern also led the hiring process for the first coaches for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball after the sports returned to campus.

LCCC’s Hall of Fame began in 2020 and is comprised of 14 members, including three teams, three coaches, six athletes, and two contributors.

“It has been rewarding to see all of the nominees that have done so much for our athletic department. I am proud to be a part of something that is still in its early stages, and I look forward to the including of future inductees in LCCC’s Hall of Fame,” Puev said.

The Hall of Fame weekend will be held over the weekend of August 25 and 26 on the LCCC Campus.