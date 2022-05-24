Laramie County Community College is proud to announce their Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

The Hall of Fame recognition started in 2020, with the initial class being inducted in 2021, due to COVID-19 protocols.

The inaugural class included the 1986-87 men’s basketball team, former men’s basketball Head Coach Woody Halverson (1972-1992), former men’s basketball player Ron Tate (1985-1987), former rodeo coach Russell ‘Pinky’ Walter (1986-1995), and former rodeo athlete Todd Suhn (1993-1994).

“The Golden Eagle Athletic Hall of Fame was established to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of former Golden Eagle student-athletes, coaches, teams, and contributors,” said Cynthia Henning, who is a co-chair of the Hall of Fame Committee.

This year’s Hall of Fame Class will feature the 1991 and 1992 NJCAA National Champion Golf Teams, as well as Head Coach John Tabor who led the 1991 team to the championship and earned National Coach of the Year honors in 1991.

Former athletes being inducted as individuals include Keith Whitecotton, winner of the 1991 NJCAA Men’s Golf National Championship as an individual, Emily Morgan, two-time regional all-around champion for the women’s rodeo team in 1994 and 1995, and Abby Jenkins, a member of the 2005 women’s soccer team which finished 3rd in the nation and was the women’s soccer program’s first All-American.

Entering the Hall of Fame as contributors are former faculty member Joe Phelan who was instrumental in building the LCCC athletic department, and the first Athletic Director for the college, William ‘Bill’ Quinlan.

Rounding out the class of 2022 is Shawn Dubie, who is entering as a “Legacy” member of the Hall of Fame. Dubie was a member of the rodeo team from 1987 to 1989 before he passed away as a result of an injury sustained in the 1989 Greeley Stampede. He was named the All-Around Regional Champion in 1988 and 1989 and LCCC’s annual home rodeo is named after him.

LCCC has had athletics as a part of its campus experience since 1972 when men’s basketball was brought on as the feature sport, and since then, it has competed on and off as a member of the National Junior College Athletics Association, as well as a member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

The concept of a Hall of Fame had been brought up for years, but it was acted upon in 2019 by a group of boosters and athletic department staff that were committed to making the recognition happen . Nominations can be made by students, employees or the general public; and once nominated, nominees remain on the ballot for five years. Categories for nominees include former athletes, teams, coaches, as well as contributors to the LCCC Athletic Department.