Laramie County Community College announces the hiring of Golden Eagle Head Volleyball Coach, Zach Shaver.

Shaver is a veteran of college coaching, with more than 22 years of coaching experience at the NCAA DI and DII levels. Most recently Shaver was the head coach at Yavapai College (Arizona), where he led the team to three Region Championships, two District Championships, one ACCAC Championship, and two appearances in the NJCAA DI National Championship Tournament (2015 & 2020).

Under Shaver's guidance, several Yavapai players earned national recognition and awards including four NJCAA All-Americans, one ACCAC Co-Player of the Year, one ACCAC Libero of the Year (twice), one ACCAC Setter of the Year, and one NJCAA DI Player of the Week.

As a coach, Shaver also emphasizes the importance of academic success to his players and his teams have excelled in the classroom. Under the guidance of Shaver, previous programs have earned the AVCA Team Academic award, which requires a 3.30 or higher team GPA and NJCAA All-Academic team honors, which requires a 3.00 or higher team GPA.

“I would like to thank the entire search committee for the honor of leading the LCCC volleyball program. From the moment I first stepped on campus, it was apparent that all faculty and staff at LCCC are dedicated to student success. Everyone was welcoming and expressed what a great place Cheyenne is to call home. I look forward to helping the Golden Eagle volleyball program soar to new heights,” said Shaver.

LCCC’s volleyball program has been under the guidance of interim head coach, Rhianna Gelhart for the past seven months, while the college completed the search for a new athletic director and new volleyball coach. The College thanks Rhianna for her support of our student athletes during this transition.

“We are excited to move forward and have Zach join the Golden Eagle volleyball program,” shared Mark Puev, LCCC athletic director. “Zach brings a background of competitive success and academic excellence with him to LCCC. We look forward to seeing our volleyball program grow and are confident this will happen under Zach’s leadership.”

Shaver will begin his work with the Golden Eagles this summer, including completing this year’s recruiting class. The Golden Eagles will open their season in August, with conference play beginning in September.

Shaver earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from California State University-Chico in 2002 and received his master’s degree in sport and recreation management from Texas State University in 2006. Shaver and his wife, Sandra, are the proud parents of Nicole, Matthew and Brandon.

For more information on Golden Eagle Athletics, visit GoLCCC.com.