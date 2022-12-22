Laramie County Community College has hired Fernando Perez as the next head coach of the Golden Eagle’s men’s soccer team.
“Coach Perez had an outstanding season this year and showed great leadership with our players, both on and off the pitch. We are excited to welcome him as the new head coach for the men’s soccer program and look forward to seeing where he can take our program,” said Mark Puev, LCCC athletic director.
Perez, served as the interim head coach for the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team for the past year; helping to lead the team to at the Region IX Championship game. Prior to serving as interim head coach, Perez was an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles for two years and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Montana State University-Billings (MSUB).
Perez is returning to LCCC, where we spent two years as a member of the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team in 2012 and 2013, earning All-Region IX 2nd Team honors in his sophomore year. Perez then played for MSUB where he made the All-Decade Team (2010-2019) and logged 1,875 minutes of playing time as a defensive midfielder.
"I am excited to continue my journey at LCCC and be able to give back to the community and the men’s soccer program, as the head coach. I look forward to continuing the tradition of having a successful and competitive program within Region IX,” Perez said.
The Golden Eagle’s men’s soccer team had a strong 2021-2022 season under Perez, finishing with a 5-2-1 record in Region IX Conference play. In addition to a runner-up finish in the Region IX Championships, the Golden Eagles had six players make the All-Region Team, with Daniel Barajas and Bryan Aguirre earning first-team honors.
Perez received his associates degree from LCCC and earned a bachelor’s degree from MSUB.