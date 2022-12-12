Laramie County Community College has hired Jorge “Lugo” Arenas as the next head coach of the Golden Eagle’s women’s soccer team.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Arenas to the LCCC Athletic Department. The women’s soccer team has shown success and perseverance this year and we are proud of all they have accomplished. We are confident that Coach Arenas will continue to move the team and our program forward,” said Mark Puev, LCCC athletic director.

Arenas, a Cheyenne native, has been involved in collegiate coaching for eight years, with five as a head coach, including coaching the Cheyenne Soccer Club and the Waldorf University Warriors women’s soccer team. Additionally, he spent three seasons as assistant coach for the Buena Vista University men’s soccer team in Storm Lake, Iowa.

As head coach of the Warrior’s women’s soccer team in the 2020-2021 season, Arenas led the team to its first winning season since 2013, narrowly missing the Association of Independent Institutions four-team postseason tournament.

During his collegiate soccer career, Arenas played for LCCC and Waldorf University. While playing for Waldorf, Arenas twice earned All-Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference honors, playing in 34 games. He holds a National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) national diploma and NSCAA Level 1 & 2 Goalkeeping Diplomas.

"I'm delighted for the opportunity to join LCCC's Athletic Department. The women’s soccer program carries a strong tradition and has great history, I'm eager to work with a great group of ladies and build toward the future,” said Arenas.

The Golden Eagle’s women’s soccer team had an outstanding 2021-2022 season under Interim Head Coach Jim Gardner, finishing with a 11-9-1 record. Including upsetting second-ranked Seminole State College in the West Plains District Championship to qualify for the NJCAA Women’s Soccer National Tournament.

Arenas graduated from Waldorf University in 2015 with a degree in sports management and a minor in business.