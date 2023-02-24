A collaboration between Laramie County Community College’s music, theatre and arts departments will bring a captivating event exploring heroism and villainy.
Heroes & Villains is set for 7 p.m. March 5 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The performance includes the Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Cantorei Choir, Collegiate Choir and the Wind Ensemble.
In addition to the musical offerings, Heroes & Villains will include paintings from LCCC art students. The students were provided pieces from the Heroes & Villains performance and asked to paint based on their inspiration from the music. The paintings will be on display in the auditorium lobby on the day of the performance.
“They paint reactionary paintings, responding to the things they’re hearing,” said Dr. Frank Cook, LCCC music instructor. “We will attach a name for who painted it, but we won’t say which piece inspired them, so it's up to the audience after listening to the concert to see if they can determine which painting was inspired by what music.”
Those familiar with LCCC’s concerts know ensemble directors typically introduce performances and interact with the audience. For Heroes & Villains, however, theatre students will come to the stage dressed in character and present each piece. The students were invited to choose their costume and write a monologue inspired by the music they’ll be introducing.
“The heroes will be dressed up as James Bond or Hercules or Rudy, and villains might come out as a stormtrooper or Darth Vader,” Cook said.
The heroism and villainy themes will derive from many cultures, including American, German, Greek and Roman. The Jazz Band’s performance will include “Captain Marvel” by American pianist Chick Corea and a rendition of Carlos Santana’s “Evil Ways.” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the 2021 film “Encanto” will be included in the Cantorei Choir performance. The Collegiate Chorale, in an exploration of classical mythology, will perform the Baroque-era piece “Hercules,” as well as the modern composition “Perseus.” The Chamber Orchestra will join the Collegiate Chorale for the “Hercules” performance. The orchestra will also feature a performance of Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” as well as “Main Title” from the inspiring 1993 film “Rudy.” The Wind Ensemble performance will include back-to-back marches with the “Captain America March” the “Imperial March” from “Star Wars,” and more.
For more information on the event and LCCC’s music programs, contact Dr. Frank Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.