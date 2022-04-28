The Laramie County Community College rodeo team had a very successful year in terms of qualifying athletes for the College National Finals Rodeo in June. Beyond their success in the arena, the Golden Eagles were also honored multiple times outside of the action.

The announcement of LCCC Assistant Coach Dean Finnerty being voted on as the Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year along with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo being announced as the Rodeo of the Year really put the cherry on top.

“It’s an honor,” said Finnerty when asked about being named Coach of the Year for the first time in his career. “I couldn’t believe it at the time. It was really neat and humbling that they think that much of you, so it was very nice.”

Finnerty was nominated by Head Rodeo Coach Seth Glause, and the regional coaches and team leaders voted on the winner. While Finnerty was the individual who was selected, he said the entire staff of coaches is behind the success.

“Coaching with Seth and Vicki (Segelke) is a bonus in itself,” Finnerty said. “But then the kids that Seth brings into the program, they make this easy. They want to succeed, and they are trying to learn each day and it makes it easy to be a coach.”

Finnerty brings his own rodeo experience to the team, with his specialty in steer wrestling and tie down roping, and he also brings a friendly demeanor which makes it easy for the athletes to interact with him.

“I just try to make them see the best in themselves and just compete to the best of their ability,” said Finnerty.

That attitude helped to get five Golden Eagles to the CNFR this season, and Finnerty knows his work isn’t done with the group they have going, and he says it's all about making the athletes look good.

“It’s the kids who are the ones who get it done,” he said. “We just give them advice and if they choose to use it, that just makes us look good. They are doing great things and we just get to be a part of it.”

And Finnerty hopes the athletes see the success they have as a great thing, even if it doesn’t mean they bring home a championship.

“I would just like to see every one of these kids have some success there,” he said of the National Finals. “I’d love for them to be national champs, but if they come out with any kind of success, it will be a bonus.”

And it will add onto what has been an impressive run with the current group of coaches, who have kept LCCC in the hunt as one of the top programs in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

"This program is amazing,” Finnerty said. “The people I coach with are amazing. The students that we bring in are amazing. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this program as a whole.”