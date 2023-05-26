Grades are out for Laramie County Community College athletics and it was a strong showing for the Golden Eagles in the classroom with the department earning a 3.08 grade point average as a whole.
Four teams finished the spring semester with an overall GPA of over 3.00 including Volleyball (3.81), Women’s Soccer (3.52), Women’s Rodeo (3.23), and Women’s Basketball (3.19).
Men’s Rodeo was the top on the men’s side, sporting a 2.92 followed by men’s soccer’s 2.86, men’s basketball with a 2.75, and esports finished with a 2.62.
Individually, 22 athletes finished with a 4.0 GPA for the semester and 30 more finished with between a 3.50 and a 3.99.
“We are very happy with the academic results from our student athletes this year,” Athletic Director Mark Puev said. “Finishing with a GPA above the department goal of a 3.0 is tribute to their hard work and a credit to the coaches that put a lot of time towards helping them with this achievement.”
For the year, the Golden Eagles had a group GPA of 3.08 and six of the eight teams the school features finished with a 2.90 or higher, led by Volleyball’s 3.57 and Women’s Soccer’s 3.52.