The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual Board Retreat on Wednesday, August 16 at 12 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. The retreat will focus primarily on the college’s participation in the Unlocking Opportunity initiative.
There will be no public comment during the retreat.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.