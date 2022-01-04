The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a board retreat at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. The board will a presentation on the college’s proposed Master Plan and receive a progress report on the Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Plan.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees are strongly recommended to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. There will be no public comment during the retreat.
The Facilities and Finance Committee of the LCCC Board of Trustees will have their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m., in the Pedersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.