The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a Board Retreat on Friday, January 6 from 12 – 5 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. The retreat will replace the Board’s regular business meeting in January.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the retreat may attend in person.
The Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.