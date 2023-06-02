The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Albany County Campus, room 108, located in Laramie, WY. The meeting will include an update from the ACC Leadership team, a report on the college’s Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Plan and approval of the FY23 LCCC budget amendments.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person.
The Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room, on the Cheyenne campus. The meeting agenda is available online at lccc.wy.edu/about/board. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.