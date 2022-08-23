The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, August 25 at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting topic will be to approve the Wind Energy Technology Credit Diploma Program.
The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu, before noon on August 25.