The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its bi-annual retreat on Wednesday, August 17 at 12 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. Topics for the retreat will include: preference for Wyoming residents in closed programs, auxiliary enterprise overview and budget analysis, and progress update on the 2030 strategic plan.
The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Public comment will not be available during the retreat.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.